Offaly Ladies retain intermediate status with play-off goal rush

Offaly 6-18

Fermanagh 4-11

The Offaly Intermediate Ladies made the long journey to Inniskeen Grattans GAA pitch in Monaghan last Saturday to face Fermanagh in the Ladies Gaelic FootballIntermediate championship relegation qualifier.

The Offaly girls gritted their teeth and played some super football, with some positional changes due to missing regulars Amy Gavin Mangan and Katie Kehoe due to an injury.

The Offaly girls opened the score with a free from Mairead Daly followed by a goal from play after 3 minutes.

Offaly will be happy about the performance of the younger players fighting for their place this year, Rosin Ennis scored 4 points from play and Eabha Joyce did well in the backs when she replaced the injured Nicole Byrne after 10 minutes.

The second half brought a yellow card to Aoife Carey and another to Mairead Daly in the dying minutes however Offaly continued the scoring staying well ahead of Fermanagh until the final whistle.

Fermangh fought back throughout but goals from Aoife Norris, Orlagh Heavey, Maria Kelly and another from Mairead Daly sealed the fate of the Offaly girls and their Intermediate status for 2019.

