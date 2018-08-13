WATCH: Shane Lowry holes monster putt as he finishes in top 15 at dramatic US PGA Championship

Shane Lowry ultimately finished in 12th after a dramatic final round at the US PGA Championship but the Offaly golfer was right in the hunt in the final round as his return to form continues.

He started the final round in sixth and made the perfect start with a birdie on the first and he was one under at the turn and still right in the hunt.

A dropped shot at the 10th stalled his progress but he bounced back spectacularly with back to back birdies including this incredible 52ft putt on the 13th

Shane Lowry with an amazing long range putt for the birdie!



Shane Lowry with an amazing long range putt for the birdie!

Unfortunately for Shane, his challenge cam unstuck with a bogey on 16 after a wayward tee shot that led to a major disagreement with the rules officials. The ball ended behind a temporary structure but despite calling over two referees, the Offaly golfer was not given relief. He was not slow about voicing his opinion on the ruling after the round.

Speaking to the Irish Times he bluntly stated, "I think the referee didn’t have the balls to make a decision there and if he did I would have had an easier shot. If you put John Paramor or any of the good referees out there, he would have given me full relief. But he wasn’t giving me full relief; he was telling me to drop it in the tree, basically. I ended up making a good four. If I’d made double I wouldn’t have been too happy with him. It took so long I felt I was getting in Justin's way - he ended up making bogey as well. Two referees and neither had the balls. So I said, do you know what? I am just going to play. I didn't want to wait around any longer. It happened. It is not the end of the world."

Another bogey followed on 17 after his second shot found the water and Shane ultimately finished his round on level par and in a tie for 12th. He picked up a cheque for $173,000 and crucially he has also moved up 17 places to 139th in the Fed Ex rankings. However he needs another strong finish at the Wyndham Championship next week if he is to move into the top 125 and hold on to his PGA Card for another year.