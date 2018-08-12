All the weekend's CCFL Results (August 12)
Senior Division
Derry Rovers 2 Willow Park 3; Mountmellick Utd 1 Monksland Utd 1; Ballinahown 4 Mullingar Ath 2
Division 1
Towerhill Rovers 1 Highfield Utd 2; Horseleap Utd 2 Coolraine 3
Division 2
Clonown Rovers 3 O’Moore’s FC 3; Gentex 4 Geashill Utd 1; FC Killoe 2 Moate Celtic 4
Division 3
St Aengus 4 Cloneygowan Celtic 4; BBC Utd 2 Banagher Utd 3; Raharney Utd 1 Kinnegad Juniors 1
Division 4
Riverside FC 1 St Cormacs Ath 8; Abbeyleix Ath 5 Kenagh Utd 2; Monksland Utd 1 Maryborough FC 8; Rosenallis 2 Mountmellick Celtic 2
Over 35 Shield 1st Round
Tullamore Town 4 Mountmellick Utd 2; Melville Utd 1 Moate Celtic 0
Over 35 Cup Quarter Finals
Nenagh Celtic 0 Mullingar Ath 5; St Comans 0 BT Harps 1; Mullingar Town 1 Portlaoise Shamrocks 5
Over 35 Shield Quarter Finals
Abbeyleix Ath 1 Melville Utd 4; Nenagh AFC 1 Stradbally Town 4; Tullamore Town 1 Clara Town 3
Midland Super Cup Semi Finals
Willow Park 1 Mullingar Ath 2; Portlaoise 0 Tullamore Town 4
