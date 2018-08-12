All the weekend's CCFL Results (August 12)

Senior Division

Derry Rovers 2 Willow Park 3; Mountmellick Utd 1 Monksland Utd 1; Ballinahown 4 Mullingar Ath 2


Division 1

Towerhill Rovers 1 Highfield Utd 2; Horseleap Utd 2 Coolraine 3


Division 2

Clonown Rovers 3 O’Moore’s FC 3; Gentex 4 Geashill Utd 1; FC Killoe 2 Moate Celtic 4


Division 3

St Aengus 4 Cloneygowan Celtic 4; BBC Utd 2 Banagher Utd 3; Raharney Utd 1 Kinnegad Juniors 1


Division 4

Riverside FC 1 St Cormacs Ath 8; Abbeyleix Ath 5 Kenagh Utd 2; Monksland Utd 1 Maryborough FC 8; Rosenallis 2 Mountmellick Celtic 2

Over 35 Shield 1st Round

Tullamore Town 4 Mountmellick Utd 2; Melville Utd 1 Moate Celtic 0


Over 35 Cup Quarter Finals

Nenagh Celtic 0 Mullingar Ath 5; St Comans 0 BT Harps 1; Mullingar Town 1 Portlaoise Shamrocks 5


Over 35 Shield Quarter Finals

Abbeyleix Ath 1 Melville Utd 4; Nenagh AFC 1 Stradbally Town 4; Tullamore Town 1 Clara Town 3


Midland Super Cup Semi Finals

Willow Park 1 Mullingar Ath 2; Portlaoise 0 Tullamore Town 4