All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results

All Ireland U16B Camogie Championship Semi Final

Offaly 1-5 1-10 Antrim

All Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Relegation play-off

Offaly 6-18 4-11 Fermanagh

Senior A Hurling Championship Round 6

Belmont 2-24 0-18 Seir Kieran; Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-17 1-16 Shinrone; Birr 0-18 0-17 St Rynaghs; Kinnitty 2-12 1-19 Coolderry - SEE THE UP TO DATE TABLES HERE

Senior B Hurling Championship Round 6

Ballinamere 4-21 1-14 Shamrocks; Drumcullen 2-11 4-8 Clodiagh Gaels; Tullamore P P Lusmagh; Carrig Riverstown 0-24 Brosna Gaels 1-14 - SEE THE UP TO DATE TABLES HERE

Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 6

Ballinamere 3-14 4-9 Coolderry; Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-13 2-17 Clara; Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 1-11 3-26 Seir Kieran; St Rynagh's Hurling Club 1-11 0-14 Birr