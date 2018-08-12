Offaly GAA results and today's fixtures
Offaly hurling semi-finals slated for O'Connor Park
HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
Senior A Hurling Championship Round 6
Belmont 2-24 0-18 Seir Kieran; Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-17 1-16 Shinrone
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 6
Ballinamere 4-21 1-14 Shamrocks; Drumcullen 2-11 4-8 Clodiagh Gaels; Tullamore P P Lusmagh
Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 6
Ballinamere 3-14 4-9 Coolderry; Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-13 2-17 Clara; Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 1-11 3-26 Seir Kieran; St Rynagh's Hurling Club 1-11 0-14 Birr
SUNDAY'S FIXTURES
ALL IRELAND U16B CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINALS
Offaly v Armagh 2.30pm Clane
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship
Birr v St Rynagh's 19:15 Birr Kieran Dooley
Kinnitty v Coolderry 12:00 Clareen Noel Flynn
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship
Brosna Gaels v Carrig Riverstown 19:15 Kilcormac Simon Whelahan
Bridge House Hotel U13 Football Championship White Shield Semi Final
Gracefield v Tullamore 12:00 Geashill Paurig Gallagher
U17 White Football League Final
St Manchans v Shamrocks 12:00 Clara Chris Dwyer
