Lowry in top ten at PGA Championship going into final round

Shane Lowry is right in contention going into the final round of the PGA Championship, the final golf major of the year being hosted by Bellerive Country Club.

The Offaly golfer is in a tie for sixth after shooting a third round of one under par 69 to leave him on eight under for the tournament.

He is four shots behind leader Brooks Kopeka who sits on 12 under with Adam Scott two shots further back in second on ten under par.

John Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland all sit on nine under with Tiger Woods, Stewart Cink, Jason Day, Charl Schwartzel and Justin Thomas all sitting on eight under alongside Shane Lowry.

Shane will play alongside World Number 2, Justin Thomas in the final round today. He is due to tee off at 7.15pm Irish time.