Offaly camogie championship to rev into gear again

The HQPhysio.com senior camogie championship gets back underway on Monday August 13 following a long spell as the Offaly senior and junior teams continued their All-Ireland campaigns.

Last year's champions St.Rynagh's sit on top of group two as they travel to St. Sinchills who will begin their campaign. Birr will host St. Cillians in what is expected to be the game of the round with both sides needing to secure a win.

St. Cillians drew their first game against Lusmagh/Drumcullen and Birr were defeated by St. Rynaghs. Lusmagh/Drumcullen will enjoy a bye round.

In group two, top of the table Kilcormac-Killoughey will have a bye round, Tullamore will face bottom of group two Kinnitty and last year's runners up Shinrone will travel to Naomh Brid as they also begin their campaign following a bye in the opening round.

It will be a quick turnaround for teams as round three is fixed for Tuesday, August 21 with Lusmagh/Drumcullen playing St. Rynaghs, Birr facing St. Sinchill's and St. Cillians having a bye round.

In group two Kilcormac/Killoughey will take on Shinrone and Tullamore will play Naomh Brid. Kinnitty will have a bye round. This round was moved due to the Offaly junior team reaching the All-Ireland semi-final.

