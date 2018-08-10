Offaly's intermediate footballers face into relegation play-off

Offaly's ladies footballers are facing a relegation play-off this weekend in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

The team must travel north to tackle Fermanagh in the do-or-die clash with the game throwing in at 2.45pm in Inniskeen on Saturday afternoon.

This game is the battle to avoid the drop with one county facing junior championship fare in 2019. Fermanagh were junior champions last year but will have to work hard to avoid returning to that grade.

Offaly, who finished bottom of the group that also contained Wicklow and Tyrone this year, need to pull out their best performance of the year to save their bacon.

The losers of this game will have a second chance of survival in the intermediate grade against Down or Longford, another tough proposition.

