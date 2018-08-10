Shane Lowry in contention at the US PGA Championship

Offaly's Shane Lowry is just five shots off the lead after the first round of the final major of the year, the US PGA Championship in St. Louis.

With his brother Alan on his bag, Lowry made a steady, if not spectacular, start on Thursday afternoon. He made par in each of his first five holes, before a birdie on 6 sparked his round into life.

A birdie on 8 put him right into the top 10 but that good work was somewhat undone by a bogey on nine.

A further string of four pars after the turn kept Lowry in contention on one under par, but another disappointing bogey brought him back to earth at 14.

Determined to finish under par, Lowry signed off with a brilliant birdie on 17, completing his round of 69 with a par on the last hole.

That opening day performance put Shane into a share of 33rd place, just five shots off overnight leader Gary Woodland. He his just two shots behind a group in a share for 5th place.

Lowry tees off on his second round on Friday at 6.59pm (Irish Time) alongside Billy Horschel and Byeong Hun An.

