Shane Lowry goes in search of major success at US PGA

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry goes on the hunt for his first major title at the US PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis this weekend.

The Clara man needs a big finish to his season in order to retain his PGA Tour card, and has started life with his brother Alan as caddy in good form.

He finished 12th at the Canadian Open and followed that with a 15th place finish last week at the Barracuda Championship, although that result must be tempered with the fact most of the tour's top players were playing the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

Lowry will tee off at 1.34pm (Irish Time) in his first round on Thursday alongside American Billy Horschel and South Korean Byeong Hun An.



Shane has been priced as a 100/1 shot to claim the title, which would he his biggest tournament win to date, putting him right up there with the most successful Irish golfers of all time.

The entire field will be hoping to take down reigning champion Justin Thomas who looks likely to overtake Dustin Johnson as World number 1 having won the Bridgestone Invitational last weekend.

You can follow Shane Lowry's progress on the the sports section of www.offalyexpress.ie.