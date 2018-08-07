Offaly turn Kerry inside-out with Mannion goal rush

Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship

Kerry 1-9 Offaly 3-6



Jersey similarities forced Kerry into turning their colours inside-out against Offaly in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.

Offaly's three goals also proved enough to keep the Kingdom in a spin as the Faithful booked an All-Ireland semi-final date with Dublin at the weekend.

Offaly got off to a shaky start against last year's semi-finalists at Drumcullen GAA last Saturday, August 4, with the Kingdom going into an early 1-1 to 0-0 lead within five minutes.

However, Offaly fought back on home soil and one of the best scores of the game was when Mary Teehan found Amy Byrne, who despite being fouled, found her feet and buried the ball over the bar.

Louise Mannion found the net three times in ten minutes. It put Offaly in cruise control and Kerry could never make a comeback.

That hat-trick of goals proved the difference in the end. Aoife Walsh was again exceptional for Offaly. The Naomh Brid sharpshooter was deadly accurate on placed balls and also fired over a point from play.

Offaly will now go forward to a semi-final on August 18 against last year’s finalists Dublin. Dublin were defeated by Westmeath in Croke Park last year but have beaten Roscommon and Armagh this year with ease.

Team: Shannon Touhey, Ava Whelehan, Brooke Whelehan, Lisa Brady, Laura Walsh, Una Kilmartin, Eaodaoin Kilmartin, Aoife McLaughlin, Amy Byrne Lusmagh, Orla Gorman, Mary Teehan, Aoife Walsh, Sasha Connolly, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Louise Mannion

