Offaly star wins bronze at All-Ireland Poc Fada

Kilcormac/Killoughey’s Jane Lowry came home with third from the 2018 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals.

The finals took place in Anaverna on the Cooley Mountains last Saturday. Her clubmate Cillian Kiely came home with gold in the senior men's competition.

The U16 Camogie competition was contested by competitors from Cork, Tyrone, Offaly and Galway.

Lowry played against Lisa O Riordan – Cork, Maeve Muldoon – Galway and Emma Donnelly – Tyrone. Lisa O’Riodran came second while Meave Muldoon of Galway game first.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.