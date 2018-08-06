Offaly hurler is king of the mountains at Poc Fada
He took on and beat the longest hitters in the game
Cillian Kiely
Offaly's Cillian Kiely claimed the M Donnelly All Ireland Pic Fada Senior crown in the Cooley Mountains on Saturday.
A previous two time winner at Under 16 level, the Kilcormac/Killoughey clubman completed the course with 48 pucks to earn the title on the Annaverna mountain.
There was further success for Offaly and Kilcormac/Killoughey with Jane Lowry coming third in the U-16 Camogie competition.
Vice-Chairperson of the Camogie Association presents Jane with her third place prize at the Puc Fada.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on