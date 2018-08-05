Catch up with all the weekend's Offaly GAA Results

Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship Group 1

Offaly 3-6 1-9 Kerry

Senior A Football Championship Round 5

Senior A Football Championship Round 5

Rhode 1-16 0-13 Edenderry; Durrow 2-9 3-12 Cappincur; Clara 0-14 1-12 Ferbane; Gracefield 1-11 0-19 Tullamore

Senior B Football Championship Round 5

Senior B Football Championship Round 5

Erin Rovers 0-14 1-8 Walsh Island; Shamrocks 2-15 0-9 St Rynagh's; Tubber 2-9 1-10 Raheen; Ballycumber 1-14 2-10 Bracknagh

U21 Hurling Championship Preliminary Round

Cuchulainn Gaels 1-16 0-18 Seir Kieran/Drumcullen

Intermediate Football Championship Round 5

Ballycommon 3-9 0-7 Shannonbridge; Doon 0-8 3-22 Daingean; St. Brigid's 3-12 3-9 Clonbullogue; Ferbane 2-11 3-8 Tullamore

Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4

Durrow 1-6 2-17 Clara; Rhode 1-16 0-6 Ballyfore

Junior B Football Championship Semi-Finals

Beal Atha Chomair 0-11 2-16 Tubber; Shamrocks 0-8 1-9 St Rynagh's Football

U17 Football A League Semi Finals

Edenderry 1-6 2-13 Na Fianna; Tullamore 0-12 3-11 St Vincent's

U17 Football White Semi finals Semi-Finals

St Manchans 4-10 4-7 Gracefield; Rhode 2-8 2-13 Shamrocks

U17 Football Championship White Round 2

St Manchans 3-9 2-11 Na Fianna

U13F B Semi Finals Semi-Finals

Edenderry 0-9 1-11 Ferbane/Belmont

U13 B Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

CRC Gaels 9-16 3-4 Ballyskenagh/Killavilla; Birr 7-8 1-5 Ferbane/Belmont; Tullamore 1-7 9-7 Kilcormac-Killoughey

U13 B Hurling Championship Group B Proper Round 1

Na Fianna 2-10 2-2 Shamrocks; Ballinamere/Durrow 0-7 4-7 Gracefield