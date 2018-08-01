Offaly GAA Club raffling an incredible All Ireland Hurling Final prize that won't be topped

With the scramble already on for All Ireland Hurling Final tickets in Limerick, and Clare or Galway soon to follow, an Offaly GAA Club is offering the ultimate package and it is sure to be prove very popular up and down the west coast.

Belmont GAA Club are raffling two Premium Tickets to the All Ireland Final AND two nights accommodation including breakfast plus one evening meal at the Croke Park Hotel on the weekend of the final.

Tickets priced at €30 are selling fast but you can still get yours by clicking on the link below.