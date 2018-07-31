Highfield Golf Club set to host Ladies Golf Pink Day for Little Wishes

Highfield Golf Club on the Offaly/Kildare border is set to host their Ladies Golf Pink Day for the Edenderry based Littel Wishes charity.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 5, and will raise money for the charity who strive to give cancer patients gifts and memories as they undergo treatment.

The event promises a fun day of golf, and all are welcome to come along from 10.30am on the day. To book in advance, call 0469741021.

Patrons are reminded not to forget to wear something pink, even an accessory and support this most popular and long-standing golf event.

The event is sponsored by Highfield Ladies Club and an amazing array of prizes will be on offer on the day.

It is a chance to enjoy the newly improved golf facility and course layout and also meet some of the most friendly golfers in Ireland, according to organiers.

All welcome from €10/€15

There will be a full bar and catering on the day, as well as live music in the bar afterwards.

