Spectacular finish keeps Shane Lowry in contention at Canadian Open

A spectacular finish to his third round at the Canadian on the PGA tour has kept Shane Lowry right in contention going into the final round on Sunday.

With his brother Alan stepping in his caddie this week, Shane started the round in 23rd place but he dropped as far as 45th as he played his first nine holes in one over par with three bogies and two birdies.

He started his back nine with three pars but he exploded into form in the closing six holes with two pars, three birdies and a spectacular eagle. The eagle came on the par 5, 16th where he peppered the flag with his approach shot which ended just three feet from the hole. He rounded off his round with a birdie on the 18th.

With just 14 players left to finish their rounds at the time of publishing, Shane is in a tie for tenth place on 11 under par.