Shane Lowry steams up the leaderboard at Canadian Open

Shane Lowry is clearly enjoying playing alongside his brother Alan on the PGA Tour as the Clara man makes strides up the leaderboard at the Canadian Open.

Alan is caddying for his older brother after Shane parted company with his long-time caddy Dermot Byrne during last week's British Open.

Having shot a two under par round of 70 on Thursday afternoon, sitting just outside the Top 60 in the tournament, Shane has improved his position with a stunning second round.

He went bogey-free through the front 9, collecting birdies on the second and eighth holes before the turn.

He then had a succession of three pars but hit the five under par mark and jumped into the Top 30 with another birdie at the 13th hole.

He finished bogey-free with three more pars and two birdies on 16 and 18 to finish off a brilliant five under par round of 67, leaving him at seven under for the tournament.

He now sits well inside the Top 20 heading into the weekend.