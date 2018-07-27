Offaly Ladies need big win over Tyrone for quarter-final spot

Offaly's Ladies footballers need a big win over trailblazers Tyrone this weekend if they are to advance in the TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship.

They play the high-flying Red Hand county in their third and final Group 2 game in Mullahoran, Cavan, at 2pm on Sunda afternoon.

Tyrone are one of the leading contenders for TG4 All-Ireland intermediate glory after losing last year’s final against Tipperary, while Offaly have already tasted defeat at the hands of Wicklow.

Tyrone on the other hadn showed good form to easily dispatch of Wicklow first time out and will now aim to finish on top of the table by seeing off the challenge of Offaly.

Offaly must win to stand any chance of reaching the the quarter-finals. In so doing, they also need to turn around a seven point scoring difference with Wicklow as a win for Offaly would leave all three counties on three points, meaning the two quarter-finalists would be decided on scoring difference.

In order to go through, Offaly need to beat Tyrone by eight points or more, a mammoth proposition against a team gunning for All-Ireland glory.

