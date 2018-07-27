Lowry off to solid start at Canadian Open on PGA Tour

Shane Lowry has made a good start to the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour with his brother Alan acting as his caddy for the first time.

Alan, who himself is an accomplished golfer, is on the bag after Shane parted company with his caddy of nine years Dermot Byrne last week. Alan will remain as caddy for the next four weeks.

Starting at the 10th hole, Lowry made a brilliant start with a par and a birdie on the first two holes looking like setting the Clara man's round alight.

However, bogeys arrived on the next two holes to bring him back above par but two more birdies on the 16th and 18th set him on the right track before the turn.

He made two more birdies early in his back nine on the 2nd and 5th holes, but once again two bogeys stunted his progress. He was finishing well with a birdie on the 8th, his second last hole, but play was suspended due to adverse weather before he could complete his final hole.

Lowry currently sits at two under par with his final hole of the first round and the entire second round to come on Friday. The current leaders are in the clubhouse on nine under par.

Shane is due on course to tee off for that second round at 1.20pm (Irish Time) on Friday afternoon.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.