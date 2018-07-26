Offaly hurling champions handed treacherous route to Leinster final

The draw has been made by Leinster GAA for the 2018 Leinster Club Championship.

The Offaly hurling champions of 2018 will have to come through a litany of strongholds if they are to chart a course to the Leinster Club Final this year.

With this year's Offaly Championship shaping up to be the most open in many years, the Offaly champions will be well drilled by the time they come up against the Carlow champions at the quarter-final stage.

The fearsome challenge of the likes of St. Mullins or Mount Leinster Rangers will test the mettle of the Faithful charges, not least with the backdrop of the Carlow county side replacing Offaly in the Leinster Championship for 2019 earlier this year.

If they overcome that, the Offaly victors will likely have to face the Dublin champions at the semi-final stage if they can account for the Westmeath title holders as expected.

Cuala have been the kingpins of club hurling and are likely to emerge again to make any Offaly club's route to the Leinster decider a treacherous one.

The Kilkenny champions will play either the winners from Wexford or Laois for the other final spot.