Shane Lowry back in action at Canadian Open after turbulent week

Shane Lowry returns to the course this week after a turbulent week which saw him miss the cut at the British Open at Carnoustie and part ways with long-time caddy Dermot Byrne.

Lowry will tee off at 6.15pm (Irish Time) on Thursday in the RBC Canadian Open, hoping to kickstart an important end to the season. He'll play alongside Americans Ryan Armour and William McGirt.

Earlier this week, the Offaly Express brought you the news that Shane Lowry has decided to put his brother Alan on his bag for the next four weeks on the PGA Tour, starting at the Canadian Open.

Shane's management company, Horizon, confirmed the news to the Offaly Express on Tuesday, adding that, "Shane will then sit down with his team on his return from the USA and make a decision on what route he will go."

Alan is an accomplished golfer in his own right having won the 2015 Mullingar Scratch just days before Shane's Bridgestone win in 2015. He also recently graduated from Maynooth University where he attended as a Gold Golf Scholar on the prestigious Paddy Harrington Golf Scholarship Programme.

The news of his short-term appointment came just days after Shane parted ways with his long-time caddy Dermot Byrne after Round 1 of the British Open.

Byrne has been on the Clara man's bag since he turned professional after his 2009 Irish Open win, and has been with him during wins at the Bridgestone Invitational and Portugal Masters in the intervening years.

However, Lowry's form has been poor this year as he struggles to finish in the Top 10 of tournaments on the PGA Tour and after a disappointing Irish Open performance recenty, ten years on from his famous win as an amateur in the tournament, he suggested to the media that he will "change something" to stop the rot.

He has also been struggling with the putter and failed to fire once more at last week's British Open, where it seems things came to a head with his caddy.

Dermot Byrne was replaced with Lowry's coach Neil Manchip on for caddying duties during the second round at Carnoustie with Shane hitting a two over par round and missing the cut.

Lowry and Byrne have decided to "take a break" and Shane will now have his brother on the bag for this week's RBC Canadian Open, he Barracuda Championship in Reno, the US PGA in St Louis and the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Lowry needs a marked improvement for the remainder of the season to hold onto his place on the PGA Tour. Currently sitting in 167th place in the FedEx Cup standings, Lowry needs to get into the Top 125 to remain on tour as his three-year exemption earned via his win in the 2015 Bridgestone Invitational comes to an end.

