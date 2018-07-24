Two Offaly girls named on Irish U16 basketball squad

Offaly's own Emma and Ellie Glavin have become the first two players ever from Tullamore Basketball Club and Tullamore College to be selected to an Irish International basketball squad.

Ireland U16 women's coach Andy Gill this week announced the names of the 28 players to take part in his squad for 2018/19 with both Emma and Ellie making the grade.

Both girls have impressed for their club in recent years and impressed Andy Gill at a recent open trials event where they were part of a contingent of six invited players from Tullamore Basketball Club.

The 51 players at that event have now been narrowed down to a squad of 28.

The 2018/19 Irish U16 Women's Squad:

Aisling Marmion, Loreto Dalkey, Meteors BC

Casey Mulvey, St Clare’s College, East Cavan Eagles

Ciara NicCriosto, Our Lady College, Drogheda Sparks

Caoimhe Masterson Colaiste Chiaráin, Leixlip, Liffey Celtics BC

Dara Diggins, St Angela’s College, Cobh

Eimele Rogers-Duffy, St Genevieve’s, Andersonstown Tigers

Ella O’Donnell, Rathdown, Dublin Raiders

Ellie Glavin, Tullamore College, Tullamore

Emma Glavin, Tullamore College, Tullamore

Grainne O’Reilly, Scoil Criost Ri, Portlaoise Panthers

Hazel Finn, St Louis, Maree BC

Hannah Byrne, Colmcilles, Templelogue BC

Kara McClean, Colaiste Einde, Titans BC

Kate Kelly, St Oliver’s Secondary School, Drogheda Sparks

Lauren Crean, Hickey Mount Mercy College, Brunell BC

Lilli Brady, Malahide School, Malahide BC

Miah Ryan, Cross and Passion

Michelle Ugwah, Schoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney, Brunell BC

Niamh O’Leary, St Peters, Liffey Celtics BC

Paris McCarthy, Gael Cholaiste Chiarra, St Mary’s BC

Rebecca Hynes, Beaufort, Firhouse

Sarah Hickey, Mercy School, Waterford Wildcats

Shannon Cunningham, Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny Blaze

Sinead Keane, Firhouse Community College, Meteors BC

Sophie Moore, Crescent College, St Colm’s

Tania Salvado, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare Kestrels

Tara O’Doherty, Old Bawn, Oblates BC

Verona Crowley, Calasanctius College, Maree BC

