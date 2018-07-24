Two Offaly girls named on Irish U16 basketball squad
Offaly's own Emma and Ellie Glavin have become the first two players ever from Tullamore Basketball Club and Tullamore College to be selected to an Irish International basketball squad.
Ireland U16 women's coach Andy Gill this week announced the names of the 28 players to take part in his squad for 2018/19 with both Emma and Ellie making the grade.
Both girls have impressed for their club in recent years and impressed Andy Gill at a recent open trials event where they were part of a contingent of six invited players from Tullamore Basketball Club.
The 51 players at that event have now been narrowed down to a squad of 28.
The 2018/19 Irish U16 Women's Squad:
Aisling Marmion, Loreto Dalkey, Meteors BC
Casey Mulvey, St Clare’s College, East Cavan Eagles
Ciara NicCriosto, Our Lady College, Drogheda Sparks
Caoimhe Masterson Colaiste Chiaráin, Leixlip, Liffey Celtics BC
Dara Diggins, St Angela’s College, Cobh
Eimele Rogers-Duffy, St Genevieve’s, Andersonstown Tigers
Ella O’Donnell, Rathdown, Dublin Raiders
Ellie Glavin, Tullamore College, Tullamore
Emma Glavin, Tullamore College, Tullamore
Grainne O’Reilly, Scoil Criost Ri, Portlaoise Panthers
Hazel Finn, St Louis, Maree BC
Hannah Byrne, Colmcilles, Templelogue BC
Kara McClean, Colaiste Einde, Titans BC
Kate Kelly, St Oliver’s Secondary School, Drogheda Sparks
Lauren Crean, Hickey Mount Mercy College, Brunell BC
Lilli Brady, Malahide School, Malahide BC
Miah Ryan, Cross and Passion
Michelle Ugwah, Schoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney, Brunell BC
Niamh O’Leary, St Peters, Liffey Celtics BC
Paris McCarthy, Gael Cholaiste Chiarra, St Mary’s BC
Rebecca Hynes, Beaufort, Firhouse
Sarah Hickey, Mercy School, Waterford Wildcats
Shannon Cunningham, Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny Blaze
Sinead Keane, Firhouse Community College, Meteors BC
Sophie Moore, Crescent College, St Colm’s
Tania Salvado, Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare Kestrels
Tara O’Doherty, Old Bawn, Oblates BC
Verona Crowley, Calasanctius College, Maree BC
