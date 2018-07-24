Offaly showjumper finishes fourth in one of world's most prestigious competitions

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny has pocketed €100,000 after finishing fourth in one of the world’s most prestigious competitions – the €1 Million Aachen Rolex Grand Prix in Germany.

Riding the 13-year-old mare Babalou who is owed by Jack Snyder, Kenny was was one of just five riders who managed to jump two clear rounds to take a place in the third round jump-off.

Offaly-born Kenny was looking to join an illustrious group of just three Irish riders who have in he past won the Aachen Grand Prix.

Eddie Macken was Ireland’s first winner in 1978 with Boomerang, followed by Trevor Coyle in 1999 with Cruising, while Denis Lynch was Ireland’s most recent winner in 2009 with Lantinus.

Kenny and Babalou finished with 12 faults when first to go against the clock for a fourth place finish, after a demanding week where they also jumped two Nations Cup rounds on Thursday helping Ireland to a runner-up finish.

Victory and a first prize of €330,000 went to Germany’s Marcus Ehning and Pret A Tout ahead of Portugal’s Luciana Diniz in second with Fit For Fun. Brazil’s Pedro Veniss finished third with Quabri de I'Isle.

Ehning’s win comes 12 years after his previous Aachen Grand Prix victory in 2006 with Nolte’s Küchengirl.

