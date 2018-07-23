Wicklow outgun Offaly in rip-roaring Clane clash

Offaly went down fighting in their TG4 ladies Intermediate Championship defeat to Wicklow on Sunday afternoon in Clane.

This was a rip-roaring affair right from the off and while a Sarah Miley goal had gotten Wicklow off to a great start for this Group 2 tussle, Offaly were soon back in the clash thanks to a brace of goals from Sarah Kehoe.

Wicklow still managed to lead by 1-8 to 2-2 at the break, but they surged ahead when Maedhbh Deeney converted a penalty for her side, while Offaly’s Katie Kehoe was yellow carded.

It was then left to substitute Amy Murphy to bag goal number three for Wicklow, which clinched the win for her side on a 3-15 to 2-11 scoreline.

Tyrone inflicted a heavy defeat on Wicklow last time out and they face Offaly in the final round next weekend, while Wicklow will have to sit tight and see if this win will be enough.