All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results and up to date Senior Football Championship tables
O'Connor Park
Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship Group 2
Cork 6-18 3-4 Offaly
All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship
Offaly 2-11 3-15 Wicklow
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship Group 1
Clare 0-11 Offaly 1-9
All-Ireland Under 16B Camogie Championship Group 1
Meath 0-1 Offaly 5-15
Senior A Football Championship Round 4
Ferbane 0-14 2-8 Rhode; Tullamore 1-12 2-14 Clara; Cappincur 1-14 2-14 Gracefield; Edenderry 0-15 1-5 Durrow
Senior B Football Championship Round 4
Bracknagh 1-9 4-13 Erin Rovers; Walsh Island 3-10 2-17 Shamrocks; Ballycumber 1-13 3-9 Raheen; St Rynagh's 2-11 1-14 Tubber
Intermediate Football Championship Round 4
Shannonbridge 2-18 0-10 Doon; Daingean 1-11 0-12 Ferbane; Clonbullogue 2-14 1-10 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 3
Clara 1-11 2-14 Rhode; Birr 1-14 1-14 Durrow
Junior B Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Ballycommon 1-5 0-12 St Rynagh's
Junior B Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Rhode 2-9 6-6 Shamrocks
Junior C Football Championship Round 7
Cappincur 5-12 3-15 Erin Rovers
U17 H Championship Gold Round 1
Tullamore 6-13 0-10 Seir Kieran/Drumcullen; Coolderry 2-21 2-9 Shamrocks
U17 H Championship Green Round 1
Ferbane/Belmont 5-18 0-11 Ballinamere/Durrow
U17H Championship White Round 1
Brosna Gales 2-21 0-12 Kinnitty; St Rynagh's 4-12 0-9 CRC Gaels
U13F C Semi Finals Final
Rhode 5-17 2-3 Na Fianna
U13 Hurling Championship Gold Round 3
Birr 0-1 4-11 Kilcormac-Killoughey
