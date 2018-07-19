Tough start for Lowry at Open in Carnoustie

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has got off to a rough start at the British Open at Carnoustie.

The Clara man teed off on his first round shortly before 8am on Thursday morning and hit par and bogey over the opening two holes.

He bogeyed again at the 5th as he struggled to get the putter going, and while a birdie on the 8th had him back at one over par, a double-bogey at 10 further stunted his round.

He steadied the ship for the remainder of the round hitting eight straight pars but a three over par 74 sees the Offaly man eight shots adrift of the early leaders.

Lowry gets his second round underway shortly after 12.30pm on Friday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.