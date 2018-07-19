Offaly hurling legend to host memorable Croke Park tour

Hurling fans will be in for a treat next Sunday, July 29 at 10am as Offaly hurling icon Johnny Dooley hosts a tour of Croke Park.

As part of the GAA's Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tours series, the two-time All-Ireland winner and three time All-Star will lead a tour and relive his memories, giving fans a unique chance to experience the stadium from a player’s perspective.

Johnny Dooley's tour will take place before the second All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final of the 2018 GAA Hurling Championship but the tour is open to everyone and tickets are available from the GAA.

Every summer the GAA Museum hosts these unique tours which see some of the biggest names in GAA history give fans a new insight in the famous stadium and the history that has been made there. This year the GAA are inviting some of our most popular legends back together with a sprinkling of ‘first time’ legends. As well as Dooley, the legends include Joe Deane, Barney Rock and Aidan O'Mahony.

The various tours will take place over various weekends until September.



All Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours include a trip to the GAA Museum, which is home to many exclusive exhibits, including the official GAA Hall of Fame. Booking is essential as the tours sell out quickly.

If you want to book tickets to Johnny Dooley's tour on July 29, you can do so by clicking here.

Ticket prices:

Adult: €15

Student / Senior: €12

Child: €10

