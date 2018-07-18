Offaly swimmer to represent Ireland at World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

Blueball swimmer Katie Troy is on her way to Truro, Nova Scotia in Canada where she is due to represent Ireland at the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships.

Katie is a swim teacher/MSR at Aura Leisure Centre in Tullamore and received well wishes from colleagues as she set off for the international event this week.

Katie is a versatile swimmer and hugely popular with the patrons at Aura Tullamore and is one of just 12 Irish athletes competing in the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships.

The competition gets underway on Saturday, July 21 and will run for almost a week to Thursday, July 26. In the Irish colours, Katie will compete alongside competitors from 25 countries. 200 swimmers from all over the world will compete for a place on the podium.

Katie is set to compete in 100m Front Breaststroke, 100m Butterfly, Backstroke I.M (Indiviual Medley), 200m Front Breaststroke, 400m Front Individual Events, Team Relays 4x50m Front and 4x50m Medley.

Speaking ahead of the championships, Katie said, "Team Ireland and I hope to do very well. We also know that the competition will be very competitive."

Aura Leisure released a short statement wishing Katie and the Irish team the best of luck, saying, "we hope to see plenty of Gold, Bronze and Silver medals brought back to Ireland."

