Offaly GAA club picks up €1,500 award in Croke Park

Shinrone GAA have been presented with their Leinster GAA Beko Club Bua award at Croke Park.

Sponsored by Beko, the awards aim to promote best practice on and off the field in the 800 clubs across the twelve counties.

The club attended Croke Park last Sunday where they were presented with €1,500 of equipment and a memento by representatives of Leinster GAA.

Representing the awards initiative were were Ian Collins (left) Commercial Director, Beko UK and Ireland, Jim Bolger, Chairman, Leinster GAA and Donald Sheppard, Marketing Director, Beko UK and Ireland, while Shinrone GAA club was represented by Caroline Crean.

For more information and an application form for the Club Bua awards, see www.leinstergaa.ie/clubbua

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.