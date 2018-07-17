Early start for Lowry at The Open in Carnoustie

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry will be among the earliest starters as the 2018 Open Championship gets underway at Carnoustie on Thursday morning.

The Clara man comes into the third major of the year on the back of a Top 30 finish at the Irish Open and a Top 20 finish at the French Open in recent weeks.

He has been placed in a group with England's Tyrrell Hatton and American Patrick Cantlay at the famous links course and has been priced at 100/1 to claim the claret jug.

The trio will tee off in Group 7 at 7:41am on Thursday morning for Round 1. They return to the course for Round 2 at 12:42pm on Friday afternoon.

The Open boasts a packed field of the world's finest golfers with Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth all among the favourites while Tiger Woods will also be a big draw when he tees off alongside Japan Hideki Matsuyama and recent Irish Open winner Russell Know at 15:21pm on Thursday.

You can keep up to date with Shane Lowry's progress throughout the weekend on www.offalyexpress.ie.

