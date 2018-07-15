All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results
O'Connor Park
Liberty Insurance Senior Camogie Championship Group 2
Tipperary 1-14 Offaly 2-10 - READ MORE HERE
All-Ireland Under 16B Camogie Championship
Offaly 2-13 Laois 2-6
Molloy Environmental Senior A Hurling Championship - Rd 4 Results
Kinnitty 0-16 Seir Kieran 2-11; Shinrone 2-18 Coolderry 1-21; Birr 0-18 Belmont 0-16; Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-11 St Rynagh's 1-19 - SEE THE UP TO DATE TABLES HERE
Molloy Environmental Senior B Hurling Championship - Rd 4 Results
Brosna Gaels 1-13 Tullamore 4-16, Ballinamere 3-19 Clodiagh Gaels 3-19; Lusmagh 4-16 Drumcullen 0-12; Shamrocks 3-22 Carrig and Riverstown 0-15 - SEE THE UP TO DATE TABLES HERE
Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 0-11 2-20 Kilcormac-Killoughey; Ballinamere 0-11 2-18 Seir Kieran; St Rynagh's 0-19 1-15 Clara
Junior A Hurling Championship G2 Round 3
Shinrone 2-11 1-7 Belmont; Crinkill 1-15 1-14 Tullamore; St Rynagh's 2-29 0-14 Shamrocks
Junior B Hurling Championship Round 4
Coolderry 2-19 2-13 Carrig Riverstown; Belmont 2-11 4-3 Kilcormac/Killoughey
U13 F A Semi Finals Final
St Vincent's 1-10 5-14 St Manchans
U15 Hurling QF QFinal
Ferbane/Belmont 3-5 3-22 Ballinamere/Durrow
