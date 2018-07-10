Regan stars for Offaly as U-16 Camogie team start championship with win

Offaly may have lost the U-16 Leinster Shield back in May, however a brilliant performance from Ellen Regan stole the show and that earned her the Player of the Match Award.

Fast forward two months and Regan is still in tremendous form scoring 2-7 against Kildare in the All-Ireland U-16B competition. Offaly lead from the beginning of the game and had racked up a 1-8 to 0-2 lead at half time.

Scores from Elaine Troy, Clodagh Leahy, Elaine Hanlon and Sharon Shanahon ensured an Offaly vicotry in the opening round of their campaign by 2-13 to 1-5.

The U-16's now face a long summer with games against Laois on July 15, Meath on July 22 and Armagh on July 29.

Team: Rachel O Donaghue, Laura Clancy, Aine Curran, Niamh Ryan, Lauren Temple, Eibhlis Gleeson, Jenny Bracken, Grace Leonard, Jane Cleary, Ellen Regan, Elaine Troy, Clodagh Leahy, Elaine Hanlon, Sharon Shanahan and Kathy Dermody. Subs used: Sarah Pearl and Kerri Leonard.

Offaly Camogie Camps

Offaly Camogie Summer Camp in St. Brendan's Park from July 30 to August 3. This is an action packed week for 7 to 12 year olds where they learn and practice camogie skills while having fun. They even get to meet some of the Offaly Senior Camogie team. Register now on www.offalycamogie.ie



Results

U 16 B All_Ireland Offaly 2-13 Kildare 1-5, Liberity Insurance Senior All-Ireland Championship Offaly 1-18 Wexford 1-12.



Teenage Camp

Offaly camogie will be running a camogie teenage camp called Offaly Performance Camps for Teens. This will take place from July 23 to July 25. There will be an All-Star line up with Psychology for playing with Jessie Barr, Skills Acquisition and Speed with Coach and Development Manager for the Camogie Associaiton Niall Williams, Sports Nutrition with Sharon Courtney, Be Agile and Strong with Strength and Condition Coach Paddy Quilan, Functional Movement and Injury Prevention with Sabrina Larkin, A Coach's Perspective with Offaly Senior Manager Mike Wall and hurling coach Richie Power, A masterclass with defending and attacking with All-Stars Elaine Dermody and Shelia Sullivan and members of the 2009 and 2010 All-Ireland champions Tina Hannon, Aoife Kelly and Karen Brady and to close the camp a players perspective with Elaine Dermody. Please register your place with Cormac on Offalycamogiedevelopment@gmail.com or 0868094642.