All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures including the next round games in the Senior Hurling Championships
Tuesday, July 10
Bridge House Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship Gold Round 2
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Na Fianna 19:30 Kilcormac Kieran Dooley
Bridge House Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship Green Round 2
Tullamore v CRC Gaels 19:30 O Brien Park John Heffernan
Wednesday, July 11
U17 Hurling Hurling League Semi final
CRC Gaels v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:30 Kinnitty Noel Flynn
U17 Hurling League Group Green
Drumcullen/Clareen v Shamrocks 19:30 Rath Shane Hand
U15 Football White
Na Fianna v Shamrocks 19:30 Geashill Ciaran Groome
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Doon v St. Brigid's 19:30 Durrow Paul Jordan
Ballycommon v Kilcormac-Killoughey 19:30 Cappincur Brian Gavin
Daingean v Tullamore 19:30 Walsh Island Martin Carty
Shannonbridge v Clonbullogue 19:30 Mucklagh Noel Cooney
Thursday, July 12
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballinamere v Seir Kieran 20:00 Rath Shane Guinan
St Rynagh's v Clara 20:00 Moystown Martin Walsh
Friday, July 13
U15 Hurling League QF
Ferbane/Belmont v Ballinamere/Durrow 19:30 Killurin John Sampson
U13 Hurling Gold Championship
Birr v Kilcormac-Killoughey 19:30 Birr Shane Guinan
U13 Football A League Semi Final
St Vincent's v St Manchans 19:30 Ferbane Martin Conroy
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship
Ballinamere v Clodiagh Gaels 20:00 BNM O Connor Park, Simon Whelahan
Brosna Gales v Tullamore 20:00 Rath Kieran Dooley
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Kilcormac-Killoughey 20:00 Kinnitty Declan Cooke
Molloy Environmental Services Junior A Hurling Championship G2
Shinrone v Belmont GAA 20:00 Shinrone Martin Cashen
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Championship
Coolderry v Carrig Riverstown 20:00 Coolderry David McLoughlin
Saturday, July 14
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship
Kinnitty v Seir Kieran 19:30 Shinrone Declan Cooke
Molloy Environmental System Junior A Hurling Championship G1
Gracefield v Brosna Gales 20:00 Gracefield Martin Cashen
Molloy Environmental Services Junior A Hurling Championship G2
Crinkill v Tullamore 20:00 Crinkle Martin Walsh
St Rynagh's v Shamrocks 20:00 Banagher Aidan Ryan
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Championship
Drumcullen v Birr 20:00 Rath Noel Flynn
Belmont v Kilcormac-Killoughey 20:00 Moystown Simon Whelahan
Sunday, July 15
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship
Shinrone v Coolderry 12:00 Birr Brian Gavin
Kilcormac-Killoughey v St Rynagh's 13:30 Birr Richie Fitzsimons
Belmont v Birr 19:30 Kilcormac Kieran Pat Kelly
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship
Drumcullen v Lusmagh 12:00 Moystown Joey Deehan
Carrig Riverstown v Shamrocks 20:00 Rath Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental System Junior A Hurling Championship G1
Kinnitty v Ballinamere 19:30 Kinnitty David McLoughlin
