Offaly Senior Football Championship results and up to date tables

After three rounds of the Senior A Football Championship, the split in the table is becoming even more obvious.

Five teams are within three points of each other while the other three have yet to register a point between them.

Round 3 Results

Rhode 4-18 Durrow 0-3; Tullamore 0-13 Ferbane 0-11; Clara 1-9 Cappincur 1-7; Edenderry 2-16 Gracefield 3-11



