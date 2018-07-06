Shane Lowry just outside Top 20 going into weekend at Irish Open

Offaly's Shane Lowry is in a tie for 20th place at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club in Donegal heading into the weekend.

After shooting a level par round on Thursday, he carded a two under par 70 to move 24 places up the leaderboard. He was level par after nine holes after two birdies and two bogies but he played his back nine in two under par with two birdies and no further dropped shots. He is currently best of the Irish in the field alongside Simon Thornton. Rory McIlroy is one shot behind Lowry on one under par.

After being just off the lead after Round 1, Padraig Harrington had a disastrous second round of six over par and missed the cut. His round included two double bogies

The three joint leaders on eight under heading into the weekend are Ryan Fox, Matthieu Pavon and Eric Van Rooyen.