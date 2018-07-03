Two changes as Offaly minor team is named for Louth clash

The Offaly minor football management team of John Hughes, Noel Daly and Kevin Meehan have named their team to take on Louth in the 5th round of the Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship on Tuesday, July 3 at 7.30pm in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.

The team shows just two changes from the defeat to Meath last week with Jack Bryant returning to the starting 15 in place of Daniel Lowry and Cathal Flynn coming into the full-forward line in place of Enda Coughlan. Sean Courtney, who was named in the full-forward line against Meath, has been shifted out to centre-forward.

Elsewhere, it's as you were with Sean O'Toole starting in goal, protected by Aaron Brazil, Kieran Dolan and Briain Nolan in the fullback line.

Ed Cullen, Rory Egan and Harry Balsiger start at half-back with Kilcormac-Killoughey's Cathal Donoghue and Ballinagar's Morgan Tynan forming the midfield partnership.

Joining Sean Courtney in the half-forward line are Peter Bennett and Mikey Cunningham, while the scoring charge will be led by Jack Bryant, Aaron Kellaghan and Cathal Flynn in the full-forward line.

The Offaly minor team to face Louth on July 3:

1. Sean O’Toole (Shamrocks)

2. Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge)

3. Kieran Dolan (Shamrocks)

4. Briain Nolan (Edenderry)

5. Ed Cullen (Clara)

6. Rory Egan (Edenderry) (Capt.)

7. Harry Balsiger (Ferbane)

8. Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

9. Morgan Tynan (Ballinagar)

10. Peter Bennett (Clonbullogue)

11. Sean Courtney (Cappincur)

12. Mikey Cunningham (Bracknagh)

13. Jack Bryant (Shamrocks)

14. Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode)

15. Cathal Flynn (Ferbane)

