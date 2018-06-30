Offaly bow out of the Leinster U-20 Football Championship at the hands of Kildare

Leinster Under 20 Football Champisonship semi-final

Offaly 2-5 Kildare 3-14

Offaly never recovered from an early Kildare blitz in the heat in O'Connor Park on Friday night as they bowed out of the Leinster U-20 Football Championship .

Kildare were 2-5 to 0-0 ahead after just eight minutes with Brian McLoughlin and Paddy Woodgate getting the early goals.

Offaly eventually responded with 1-1 from Conor Dunne and Kevin McDermott hit a spectacular second for the home side before half-time to put them back in contention although they still trailed by 2-7 to 2-1.

Kildare, who won the Leinster Minor Championship in 2016, pulled away again after the break scoring 1-5 without reply with Brian McLoughlin getting in for his second goal.

That left them 3-12 to 2-1 ahead and in control of the game.

Offaly did manage a brief late rally scoring four points from Cian Johnson, Cian Farrell, Jack Darcy and Robin Galbraith but the result was never in doubt as Kildare eased into the provincial final with 12 points to spare.

Offaly: Barry Rohan; Ronan Hynes, Pa Robilliard, Aidan Bracken; Jack O’Brien, Stefan Geoghegan, Jack Quinn; Kyle Higgins, Sean Ibbotson; Kevin McDermott (1-0), Cian Johnson (0-1), Dan Wyer; Conor Dunne (1-1), Cian Farrell (0-1f), Shane O’Brien. Subs: Ed Bennett for Aidan Bracken (40mins), Jack Darcy (0-1) for Shane O’Brien (39mins), Robin Galbraith (0-1) for Dan Wyer (43mins), Andrew Delaney for Sean Ibbotson (47mins), Seamus O’Brien for Jack O’Brien (55mins)

Kildare: Aaron O’Neill; Mark Dempsey, Jason Gibbons, DJ Earley; Tony Archbold (0-1), Mark Barrett, Stephen Comerford (0-1); Aaron Masterson (0-1), David Marnell; Ruadhan O’Giollain (0-1), Padraig Nash (0-3), Darragh Ryan; Paddy Woodgate (1-0), Jimmy Hyland (0-3, 0-1f), Brian McLoughlin (2-2). Subs: Cian Costigan (0-1) for Paddy Woodgate (44mins), Sam Doran for Brian McLoughlin (47mins), Niall Murphy (0-1) for Jimmy Hyland (49mins), Shane O’Sullivan for David Marnell (52mins), Jack Barrett for Stephen Comerford (52mins).

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)