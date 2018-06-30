This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures and the how the Senior Hurling Championship tables stand
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Saturday, June 30
Molloy Environmental System Junior A Hurling Championship
Mucklagh: Shamrocks v Belmont 19:30 Noel Flynn
Ballinamere: Ballinamere v Brosna Gales 19:30 Joey Deehan
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship
Birr: Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig Riverstown 18:00 David McLoughlin
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship
Birr: St Rynagh's v Kinnitty 19:30 Declan Cooke
Sunday, July 1
Molloy Environmental System Junior A Hurling Championship
Kinnitty: Kinnitty v Clodiagh Gaels 19:30 John Heffernan
Banagher: St Rynagh's v Tullamore 15:00 Aidan Ryan
Crinkle: Crinkill v Shinrone 12:00 Richie Fitzsimons
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship
Ballinamere: Shamrocks v Drumcullen 12:00 Ciaran Groome
Banagher: Lusmagh v Brosna Gales 18:00 Simon Whelahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship
Birr: Seir Kieran v Shinrone 18:00 Richie Fitzsimons
Birr: Coolderry v Belmont 19:30 Kieran Dooley
Banagher: Birr v Kilcormac-Killoughey 19:30 Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Carrig: Seir Kieran v Birr 12:00 Declan Cooke
Moystown: Kilcormac-Killoughey v St Rynagh's 12:00 Brian Gavin
Monday, July 2
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Killurin: Clara v Ballinamere 20:00 Noel Flynn
