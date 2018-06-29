Water breaks 'not allowed' during games, GAA says

Despite announcing the introduction of enforced water breaks for games this weekend amid record breaking high temperatures, Offaly GAA have now said such breaks are "at the referee's discretion."

In an updated statement, they said, "Water breaks are not permitted during games but the referees can allow additional water carriers onto the field at his discretion during the game."

"This will apply to all underage and adult fixtures until further notice," they told the Offaly Express on Friday evening.

Offaly CCC had originally released a statement announcing five-minute water breaks in each half of all games in the county, but it has now emerged that such a move would be a breach of the rules of the association.

They had said, "this is not a recommendation it is an instruction," however, the extra provision of water on the pitch will now be down to the referee as there will not be designated stoppages in games to allow for water intake.

Players will have to endure record 30 degree temperatures over the weekend with a full set of fixtures, including the return of the senior hurling championship.

