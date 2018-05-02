Shane Lowry back in PGA Tour action at the Wells Fargo Championship

Offaly golfer returns to PGA Tour action this week at the Wells Fargo Championship played at the Quail Hollow Club.

Lowry comes into the tournament fresh from a solid outing alongside fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington in the unique Zurich Classic two-man team event last week. The pair recovered from a poor round on Friday to make the cut and finish in a share of 28th spot in New Orleans.

This week, Lowry is priced at odds of 125/1 to land the prize at the Wells Fargo, a tournament he finished 24th in last year, marking one of his better displays of 2017.

He will play in a group alongside Ted Potter Jr and Martin Kaymer, and the trio will tee off at 12:40pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, May 3, for their first round.

The Wells Fargo tournament was won by Brian Harman in 2017 and the defending champion is back to defend his crown. He'll tee off at 5.40pm on Thursday.

The tournament always attracts a top field and the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are all involved this weekend.

