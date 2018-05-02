Offaly school claim North Leinster crown after extra-time battle

Oaklands Community College in Edenderry emerged victorious from their Top Oil North Leinster Post Primary Schools Juvenile Football “D” Final against local rivals from Mercy Secondary School in Kilbeggan on Tuesday, May 1.

The two Midland schools clashed at the Edenderry GAA grounds and extra-time was needed to crown a champion. Oaklands proved just that bit fitter as they came away with a two-point win on a 2-11 to 2-9 scoreline.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, there was ultimate disappointment for the juvenile hurlers from Banagher College who were well beaten in their Top Oil North Leinster Post Primary Schools Juvenile Hurling “B” Semi Final clash with Mountrath Community School.

The west Offaly lads went down on a scoreline of 1-22 (25) to 2-8 (14) to their Laois rivals.

Cistercian College, Roscrea also endured disappointment after coming out on the wrong side of a ten-goal thriller with St. Joseph's, Rochfortbridge.

The Offaly/Tipperary border school lost out to the Westmeath outift in the Top Oil North Leinster Post Primary Schools Juvenile Hurling “C” Semi Final on a scoreline of 3-19 (28) to 7-6 (27).

Still to come this week is the meeting of St. Brendan's, Birr and Kilkenny CBS in the Top Oil Leinster Post Primary Schools Juvenile Hurling “A” Dr. Barry Cup Quarter Final. That game takes place at 1.30pm on Wednesday at the Laois GAA Training Centre behind O'Moore Park.

