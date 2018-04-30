Lowry and Harrington finish inside top 30 at Zurich Classic

Offaly golfer and multiple Major winner Padraig Harrington enjoyed a solid performance at the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans.

The pair made an incredible start in their opening four-ball on Thursday with a combined round of 63, and comfortably made the cut despite shooting 75 in their foursome on Friday.

They played well again on Saturday as they collected a 68 in the second four-ball of the weekend, and finished off with a solid foursome round of 71 on Sunday to finish in 28th spot.

The event was won by the American pair of Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy with rounds of 65, 73, 61 and 67.

