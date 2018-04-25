Punchestown Results: Day 2 - Wednesday, April 25
15:40
1st Price Garyantle 25/1
2nd Man of Plenty 14/1
3rd Killaro Boy 6/1
4th Nobody Home 10/1
16:20
1st Pravalaguna 11/4
2nd Not Many Left 7/1
3rd Good Thyne Tara 6/1
16:55
1st Next Destination 6/4F
2nd Delta Work 7/1
3rd Kilbricken Storm 5/1
17:30
1st Bellshill 4/1
2nd Djakadam 5/1
3rd Road to Respect 7/4F
18:05
1st Tornado Flyer 12/1
2nd Blackbow 9/4F
3rd Carefully Selected 4/1
