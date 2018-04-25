Punchestown Results: Day 2 - Wednesday, April 25

15:40

1st Price Garyantle 25/1

2nd Man of Plenty 14/1

3rd Killaro Boy 6/1

4th Nobody Home 10/1

16:20

1st Pravalaguna 11/4

2nd Not Many Left 7/1

3rd Good Thyne Tara 6/1

16:55 

1st Next Destination 6/4F

2nd Delta Work 7/1

3rd Kilbricken Storm 5/1

17:30

1st Bellshill 4/1

2nd Djakadam 5/1

3rd Road to Respect 7/4F

18:05

1st Tornado Flyer 12/1

2nd Blackbow 9/4F

3rd Carefully Selected 4/1