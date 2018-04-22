All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League results
It was another busy weekend of league and cup action in the CCFL with a number of Offaly teams registering important wins
Under 17 Cup Quarter Final
Tullamore Town 1 Willow Park B 0;
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Finals
Ballymahon 3 Mullingar Ath 18’s 4;
Melview FC 0 Edenderry Town 2;
Stradbally Town 3 Mullingar Ath 17’s 2;
Mucklagh 2 Willow Park 4;
Under 19 Cup Quarter Final
Clongowes Wood 4 Portlaoise A 0;
Under 19 Cup 1st Round
Emo Celtic 3 Mountmellick Utd 2
Under 17 Premier Division
Tullamore Town 3 Willow Park 1
Under 19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood 0 Edenderry Town 2
Under 19 Division 1
Mucklagh 2 Clonaslee Utd 8;
Kilbeggan 2 Portlaoise 3 (Portlaoise Champions)
Combined Counties Cup 4th Round
Castlepollard Celtic 1 Stradbally Town 0;
Derry Rovers 3 Gallen Utd 1;
Combined Counties Cup Quarter Finals
Rosenallis 4 Willow Park 1;
Clara Town 0 Birr Town 2;
Combined Counties Womens Cup Final
Mullingar Ath A 4 Killeigh A 0;
Combined Counties Womens Shield Final
Birr Town 2 Killeigh B 1;
Saturday Divisions Cup Final
Colmcille Celtic 2 Ballymahon 1;
Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup Quarter Finals
Gentex FC 2 Mountmellick Utd 3;
Towerhill Rovers 2 Camlin Utd 3
Combined Counties Shield Semi Final
Geashill FC 2 St Cormacs Ath 1;
Combined Counties Shield Quarter Final
Clonmore Utd 1 Ballinahown 2;
Senior Division
Birr Town 4 Rosenallis 1;
Tullamore Town 1 Mullingar Town 0;
Ballinahown 1 Mullingar Ath 3;
Division 1
Horseleap Utd 3 Coolraine 0;
Mountmellick Utd 3 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1;
Horseleap Utd 2 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1;
Division 2
FC Killoe 2 Kinnegad Juniors 1;
Clonown Rovers 1 Highfield Utd 3;
FC Killoe 3 Birr Town 1;
Moate Celtic 6 Kinnegad Juniors 4;
Division 3
Banagher Utd 0 Geashill Utd 1;
Clara Town 2 St Carthages Ath 3;
St Aengus 2 B.B.C Utd 2;
Banagher Utd 1 Derry Rovers 0;
Maryborough 0 St Carthages Ath 4;
Division 4
Rosenallis 1 St Cormacs 1;
Riverside FC 1 Abbeyleix Ath 1;
