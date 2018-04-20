Johnson and Maher on fire as Ferbane steamroll Gracefield in senior championship

Teenager Cian Johnson was one of the stand-out scorers as he collected a personal tally of 3-6 for Ferbane in their Offaly Senior Football Championship demolition of Gracefield on Thursday, April 19. He ran riot alongside the hugely impressive Joe Maher who hit 1-12 in the win.

Ferbane were in imperious form from the start as early scores from Johnson, Joe Maher and Shane Nally saw them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after just six minutes. Johnson grab two more points during a fruitful spell which also saw Joe Maher goal from the penalty spot.

With just 22 minutes played, Ferbane led by ten points, 1-9 to 0-2, as Johnson and Maher settled in for a scintillating scoring stint. A second goal from Leaving Cert student Johnson saw the game well beyond a hapless Gracefield side.

He grabbed another green flag shortly after the interval as Maher and Jack Egan also tagged on points, putting Ferbane into a commanding 3-13 to 0-4 lead after just 32 minutes of the game.

Jamie Evans and Tommy Doyle tried to stem the tide for Gracefield but Cian and Joe show just kept rolling as the pair rained in scores from all angles for the remainder of the game. By the end, they had 4-18 between them while the likes of Shane Nally and Jack Egan made up the rest of the scores on a thrilling evening for Ferbane. They ran out 4-24 to 0-10 winners.

Elsewhere, Tullamore recovered from their narrow defeat to Edenderry in Round 1 as they easily accounted for the challenge of Durrow.

Johnny Moloney captained the side from centreback and the town side were in control from the throw-in. They led 0-8 to no score after just 15 minutes and the Senior A new boys Durrow just couldn't recover.

The likes of Bobby O'Dea tried to halt the blue wave of attack and it helped that Durrow's first score was a goal after 20 minutes. Durrow rallied well to their credit and had the Tullamore lead trimmed to just three points at half-time, 0-10 to 1-4.

However, they could only muster three points in the second half as Tullamore just kept ticking to a comfortable 0-18 to 1-7 win.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

