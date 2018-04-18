Clubs back in midweek action in Offaly Senior Football Championship

Teams are back in action in the second round of Offaly Senior Football Championship this evening and Thursday.

First up on Wednesday, April 18, are champions Rhode who face Clara at 7pm at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park. Rhode will be aiming to continue their winning streak which kept rolling in their 3-15 to 0-17 win over Cappincur in early April.

Cappincur themselves face no easy task as they go up against an Edenderry outfit buoyed by their first round 1-12 to 1-10 win over Tullamore. The teams meet at 7pm in Clonbullogue.

On Thursday, Tullamore will be hot favourites to get back to winning ways as they play Senior A new boys Durrow in Clara at 7pm. Tullamore narrowly lost out to Edenderry in round 1 while Durrow received a rude awakening in a 6-13 to 0-8 loss to Ferbane.

That Ferbane firepower is also in action on THursday evening as they play Gracefield in O'Connor Park at 7pm. Ferbane will be the favourites against a Gracefield side beaten on a 4-17 to 0-11 scoreline at the hands of Clara in the opening round of games.

Stay up to date with all the results on www.offalyexpress.ie

Cappincur v Edenderry 19:00 Clonbullogue Paurig Gallagher