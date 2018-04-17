Offaly secondary school are FAI National Cup champions

The girls's team from Offaly's Killina Presentation Secondary School has lifted the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Minor 'B' National Cup.

The girls layed out a tense 1-0 game against St. Mary's Secondary School, Newport in the final played in Birr on Tuesday afternoon, April 17.

Emma Dolan was the bright spark for Killina all day and despite being denied on a number of occasions by Newport keeper Emma Wright, the sharpshooter netted the only goal of the game after 18 minutes.

Killina stopper Ciara Glackin was also forced into action as she got down well to deny Abbey Lenihan an equaliser on the half hour mark.

Killina held on to collect the cup on a 1-0 scoreline, bringing national success to their school.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.