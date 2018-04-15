The weekend's Offaly GAA Results
There were a lot of draws around on a busy weekend for hurling championship action
Offaly GAA Results
U-20 Football Championship Semi Final
St Vincent's 1-12 2-11 St Patrick's
Senior A Hurling Championship Round 2
Kinnitty 0-18 2-12 Birr; Seir Kieran 1-12 0-18 Coolderry; Shinrone 0-14 0-14 St Rynagh's; Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-17 1-20 Belmont
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 2
Clodiagh Gaels 4-12 4-15 Shamrocks; Ballinamere 1-13 2-10 Lusmagh; Drumcullen P P Brosna Gaels; Tullamore 1-15 0-13 Carrig and Riverstown
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballinamere 1-8 1-8 Kilcormac/Killoughey; Seir Kieran 3-11 2-7 Coolderry
Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Belmont 1-16 0-14 Crinkill; Brosna Gaels 0-8 4-17 Kilcormac-Killoughey; Gracefield 1-9 4-8 Kinnitty; Shinrone 4-12 3-8 St Rynagh's
