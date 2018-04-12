Offaly manager facing ban after sideline altercation at Kerry club game

Offaly Senior Football boss Stephen Wallace is facing an eight-week ban which could see him banished from the sideline at Offaly's Leinster Championship opener in May, RTE have reported.

The ban has been proposed by the Kerry CCC after a heated altercation at a Kerry club match involving Wallace's native Ardfert and rival club, John Mitchels on March 31.

It's understood that Wallace, who managed Ardfert to an All-Ireland Interemediate title in 2015, was on the sideline for the club during the game which was won by John Mitchels on a 1-5 to 0-7 scoreline.

An altercation erupted between a number of players and officials at the Intermediate Championship game after a contested awarding of a free near the end of the game which was by all accounts, ill-tempered.

Following the unsavoury incident, the Kerry CCC proposed bans for four players, two from each team, as well as Wallace and a fellow Ardfet official.

The Offaly manager is believed to be challenging the decision and has sought a personal hearing with the Kerry CCC. A date for such a hearing has not been set.

Unlike a player ban which would begin at the date of the initial incident, Wallace's ban will begin from the date of the Kerry CCC hearing. It could result in him being missing from the sideline for Offaly's championship opener with Wicklow on May 13 and, should they come through that, the potential showdown with Dublin two weeks later.

